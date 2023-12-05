First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.57

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.57 and last traded at $55.53, with a volume of 5653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $747.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

