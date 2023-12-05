First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Petix & Botte Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,823 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 6.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co owned 0.51% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 195,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

