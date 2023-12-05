First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 130,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 46,761 shares.The stock last traded at $89.59 and had previously closed at $89.93.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,435,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,463,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after buying an additional 51,616 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 611.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the period.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

