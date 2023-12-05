FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $218.24

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$218.24 and last traded at C$218.16, with a volume of 6360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$214.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$173.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

FirstService Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$201.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$201.66.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.10%. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 7.5302655 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total value of C$201,198.67. In other news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total transaction of C$201,198.67. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total value of C$39,324.00. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

