Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $97.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,388 shares of company stock worth $3,567,960 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 189,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 195,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.