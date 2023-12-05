Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 3,072,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 1,288,615 shares.The stock last traded at $80.25 and had previously closed at $85.47.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIVN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

