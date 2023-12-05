Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Floor & Decor worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

