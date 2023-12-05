Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 6%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 153,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,294,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

