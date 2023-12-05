Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.