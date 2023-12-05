Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on FOJCY. Danske lowered Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0961 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

