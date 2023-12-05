Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 171,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 157,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

