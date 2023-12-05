Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CSFB lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.33.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.7 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average is $137.52. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.56 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

