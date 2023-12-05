Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 1,784 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,597,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

