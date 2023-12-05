Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FRLN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 69,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRLN. Wedbush lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. 46.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

