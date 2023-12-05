Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 1,533,924 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 260.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.82% of RXO worth $48,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RXO by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,713 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RXO by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,899,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,585,000 after acquiring an additional 397,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 39.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 635,109 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RXO by 34.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,059,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after acquiring an additional 532,311 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 43,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $862,203.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,985,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,323,939.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 11,186 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,569.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 43,678 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $862,203.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,985,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,323,939.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 217,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE:RXO opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -2,200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

