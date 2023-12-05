Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 222,481 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,481 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $45,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.