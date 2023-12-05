Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 70,829 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Masonite International worth $31,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 161.3% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 571,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth about $18,809,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,094,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,110 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,323,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

