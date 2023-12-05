Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 119,673 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,673 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ResMed worth $41,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,598,000 after buying an additional 96,840 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in ResMed by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $161.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.03. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $2,957,385 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

