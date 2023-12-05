Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 138,740 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,114,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $38,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,218,000 after buying an additional 376,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,661,000 after buying an additional 1,002,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

