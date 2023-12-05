Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 148,852 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,852 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $26,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 0.1 %

VLRS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.64. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.42 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.