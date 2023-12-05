Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 222,481 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,481 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $45,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

NYSE:LYV opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

