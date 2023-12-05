Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 70,829 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Masonite International worth $31,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $55,000.

DOOR opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $71.04 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

