Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Moody’s worth $34,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $373.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $374.38.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

