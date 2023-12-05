Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $24.87 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,292 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Okta worth $24,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Okta by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Okta by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

