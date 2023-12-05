Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $25.09 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,979 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $25,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $185.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

