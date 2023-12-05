Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $25.65 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,430 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $25,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after buying an additional 940,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,420,000 after purchasing an additional 485,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.26.

Shares of BURL opened at $178.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average of $151.01. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

