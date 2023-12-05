Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $25.91 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.82% of Adtalem Global Education worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $19,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,230,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $368.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

