Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $25.94 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Perdoceo Education worth $25,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.1% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 238,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 18.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

