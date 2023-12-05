Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $29.88 Million Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,585,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 101,959 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stoneridge worth $29,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stoneridge by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE SRI opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $466.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

