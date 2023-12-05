Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $34.32 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.55% of Agree Realty worth $34,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Agree Realty Trading Up 2.3 %

ADC opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.10 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 549,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,093.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.