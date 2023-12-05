Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $34.73 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,202 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.99% of Granite Construction worth $34,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

