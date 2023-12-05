Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,388 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.69% of MP Materials worth $28,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 32.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 170.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 345,828 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 2,594.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 228,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 219,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 80.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

