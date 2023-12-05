Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.3 %

ROST opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $133.68.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.