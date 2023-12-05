Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New $24.72 Million Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,535,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,724,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.87% of LXP Industrial Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,567,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.