Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,974,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Shares of IQV opened at $216.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

