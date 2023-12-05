Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 149,525 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 149,525 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $35,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $9,819,022. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

