Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 211,202 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 211,202 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Granite Construction worth $34,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 77.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 182,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Granite Construction

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.