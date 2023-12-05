Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.12% of LGI Homes worth $35,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

