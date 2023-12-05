Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.51% of Kontoor Brands worth $35,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:KTB opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

