Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.51% of Kontoor Brands worth $35,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:KTB opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.