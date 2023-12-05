Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 12,207 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Silgan worth $34,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,087.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Silgan Company Profile



Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

