Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 12,742 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $36,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 102.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

