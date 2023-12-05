Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 12,742 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $36,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE APH opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.