Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 17,062 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,062 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.65% of STAG Industrial worth $41,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.3 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.