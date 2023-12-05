Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 17,062 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,062 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of STAG Industrial worth $41,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

