Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 23,445 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.30% of NETSTREIT worth $27,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

NYSE:NTST opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 630.77%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

