Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,879 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $164,416,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.17. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

