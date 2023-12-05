Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 43,227 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,227 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Workday worth $32,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,367.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $269.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $273.63. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.75, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,718 shares of company stock worth $32,469,902 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

