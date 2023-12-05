Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 46,937 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,937 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of EPAM Systems worth $44,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,573,000 after acquiring an additional 98,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM opened at $261.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

