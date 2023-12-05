Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 5,195 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of TD SYNNEX worth $29,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Barclays lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,130.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,658 shares of company stock valued at $115,797,923. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.